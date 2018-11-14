Crash involving as many as 6 vehicles, including big rig, stalls westbound I-80 traffic

A collision involving an 18-wheeler blocked three lanes of Interstate 80 in north Sacramento and created massive gridlock, California Highway Patrol incident logs and Caltrans live traffic camera feeds show.
About 8:18 a.m., CHP received reports of a collision involving six vehicles on westbound I-80 at Norwood Avenue, according to CHP’s traffic incident log. Another entry in the log said two cars and an 18-wheeler were involved in the initial collision.
An ambulance was dispatched to the scene; CHP logs say one party reported severe neck pain following the crash.
Lanes No. 1, 2 and 3 of the four-lane freeway remained blocked as of 8:30 a.m, with traffic heavily congested on I-80 as of that time.
