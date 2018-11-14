An Air Force C-130 makes an emergency landing after a landing gear issue at McClellan Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 in Sacramento.
An Air Force C-130 makes an emergency landing after a landing gear issue at McClellan Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 in Sacramento.
Air Force plane makes emergency landing at McClellan after hydraulic malfunction

By Benjy Egel

November 14, 2018 06:29 PM

An Air Force plane made an emergency landing at McClellan Airfield on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one service member hospitalized with what a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman called a “very minor injury.”

The Lockheed C130 Hercules first reported a problem with its hydraulic system at 2:15 p.m., Metro Fire Captain Adam Huckaby said. The cargo plane safely touched down at McClellan after crew members manually lowered the landing gear.

The C130 was carrying 34 service members, Huckaby said. He did not know where the plane was coming from or what it had been doing, but said hydraulic problems aren’t uncommon in older planes such as a C130.

“With pretty much anything that’s an electric or hydraulic function, they’re going to have a backup or failsafe in case something goes wrong,” Huckaby said.

Twenty Metro Fire personnel responded to the scene, and a Regional Transit bus took uninjured passengers from the runway to a hangar. No information about the service member’s injury was immediately available.

