More than 200 prisoners riot at 2 California prisons. Nearly a dozen injured

A pair of riots broke out at two California prisons within about a half-hour of each other Wednesday, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a news release.
CDCR said the “mass disturbances” involved more than 200 inmates total and sent 11 of them to outside hospitals.
The first riot broke out at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, in southwestern Fresno County. Staff used pepper spray and other nonlethal weapons to control the riot, which involved 134 inmates, according to the news release.
Five inmates from that riot were “rushed to local hospitals,” the release said, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
The second riot started about 1 p.m. at Avenal State Prison, about 20 miles south of Coalinga, where 80 inmates started a disturbance that was quelled within minutes, according to the release. Six sustained unknown injuries and were taken to outside hospitals.
No prison staff were reported injured in either incident, CDCR said.
The riots are under investigation by CDCR, and the possible cause is not yet known.
Comments