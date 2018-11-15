Carmichael man faces $1 million fine for credit card fraud

A Carmichael man was charged with a series of identity fraud-related offenses along with felony firearm possession after collecting stolen mail and personal identification information to make illegal purchases.
Manuel Campos Rodriguez, 41, was charged with 10 counts in all, including bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of credit and debit card-making equipment, possession of stolen mail, and unlawfully possessing 15 or more credit or debit cards, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
Court documents allege that Rodriguez stole mail and collected credit and debit cards, account numbers, social security numbers, and driver’s license numbers, which he used to make purchases at stores such as Home Depot and Macy’s.
Rodriguez is also charged with creating fake driver’s licenses for others, which had his photo but retained their driver’s license number, according to the release.
When he was arrested, Rodriguez was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the release.
Rodriguez faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. He is being held without bail at the Sacramento County jail.
