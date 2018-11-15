Sacramento man convicted for selling cocaine after sting operation

A Sacramento man was found guilty Thursday on three drug charges and felony firearm possession after the cocaine he sold was bought by an undercover agent.
Benjamin Macias, 40, sold cocaine to another Sacramento resident, Sergio Ambriz, 29, in 2014 and 2015, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
Ambriz then sold the cocaine to an undercover agent on four separate occasions in Sacramento and El Dorado counties, according to the release.
At a fifth transaction on June 9, 2015, agents attempted to arrest Macias and Ambriz, but Macias sped away in a vehicle at 90 mph. Agents pursued and when they apprehended him, they found a Ruger 9mm pistol loaded with hollow point bullets in his glove compartment and over a pound of cocaine in his trunk, according to the release.
When authorities searched Macias’ Sacramento home, they discovered ammunition, a 35-round magazine, and more cocaine, according to the release.
Ambriz, who pleaded guilty to facilitating a drug trafficking offense, was sentenced on Nov. 4, 2016 to four years in prison.
Macias faces up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. He is being held without bail at the Sacramento County jail and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8.
Comments