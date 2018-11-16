At-risk 94-year-old Folsom woman reported missing, sheriff says

A 94-year-old Folsom woman is reported missing, last seen Thursday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
Chun Kwon walked away from her family’s business in the 7400 block of Watt Avenue, near North Highlands and Antelope, at about 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.
Kwon speaks only Korean, and is considered an at-risk missing person, diagnosed with a condition that makes her “easily confused and disoriented,” the release says.
Kwon is approximately 4-foot-11 and 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and black pants, according to the release.
Anyone with information about Kwon’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.
