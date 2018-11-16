1 dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash near Isleton, CHP says

A head-on collision on Highway 160 near Isleton killed one driver and seriously injured another driver and a passenger on Thursday, California Highway Patrol said.
Five people occupied the two cars involved in the crash, which reportedly happened about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a CHP news release.
A 1998 Nissan Altima driven southbound by a 37-year-old Hayward man and a 1997 Ford Thunderbird driven northbound by a 60-year-old Oakley man collided after the Nissan veered into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons, crossing double-yellow lines about two miles south of Isleton on Highway 160, according to the collision report.
The Hayward man died at Kaiser South Sacramento from injuries suffered in the collision. A 26-year-old Oakland woman in the Nissan and the Ford driver each suffered major injuries, according to the accident report.
The Oakland woman was transported to Kaiser Vacaville for her injuries; the Oakley man was transported to North Bay Medical Center. A 36-year-old man riding in the Ford, also from Oakley, was taken to North Bay Medical Center with injuries described as moderate, according to the release.
The fifth occupant involved was an 8-year-old boy in the Nissan, also of Oakland. He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with injuries described as minor, according to CHP.
An investigation is underway, and it is not known whether drugs or alcohol are suspected factors in the collision.
Isleton is in south Sacramento County. The stretch of Highway 160 involved is near the Rio Vista Bridge.
Comments