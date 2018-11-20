Davis woman pleads not guilty, asks for quick hearing in fatal shooting

The woman accused of fatally shooting an ex-boyfriend in her Davis apartment has entered a not guilty plea and asked a judge for a quick preliminary hearing.

Gilligan pleaded not guilty Friday to murder in the shooting of Jaime Bryan Thomas Kinseth, 35, on Oct. 20 in the living room of her apartment at F and 9th Streets near downtown Davis.

Yolo County Deputy Public Defender Joseph Gocke, representing Gilligan, also asked for an expedited hearing to force prosecutors to present evidence that they argue warrants the case going forward to a murder trial. Yolo Superior Court Judge Sonia Cortes set a hearing date for Dec. 3.

Gilligan told Davis police she and Kinseth had been in an on-and-off relationship and that she was living alone when she claimed Kinseth forced his way past her and into her apartment on the early morning of Oct. 20, according to officers’ Oct. 21 probable cause statement.

Gilligan has maintained since her 911 call to police that morning that the shooting was in self-defense and that she did not mean to kill Kinseth.

Gilligan told officers she felt “threatened and unsafe,” but said she only meant to scare Kinseth when she retrieved her newly-purchased .380-caliber handgun from a bedroom bureau.

Gilligan had purchased the gun in early October and took possession of it just days before the shooting after a waiting period, police said in their statement.

Officers in their statement said Kinseth’s body appeared to have been dragged toward the apartment’s front door.

Gilligan remains held without bail in Yolo County Jail.