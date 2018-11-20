A homicide scene on 4th Street near Hood Franklin Road in south Sacramento County. A victim was found with a single gunshot wound and later pronounced dead.
Homicide investigated after man found dead in home near Hood Franklin Road

By Michael McGough

November 20, 2018 07:10 AM

A man was found dead of a gunshot wound in a south Sacramento County home Monday night, with Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives investigating it as a possible homicide.

Sheriff’s deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on 4th Street in Hood, a small town along Hood Franklin Road just west of Interstate 5, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.

At about 10 p.m., deputies located one victim, described as a Latino man, who had sustained a single upper-body gunshot wound, according to the release. He was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway, with no motive currently known and no suspects identified publicly. Detectives remained at the scene through the morning, interviewing multiple witnesses, according to the release.

The welfare check was made at the request of CHP, which had been notified of a possible deceased person by occupants of a car pulled over in a traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim’s identity will be made available by the coroner’s office after notification of family.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115. Tips can also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

