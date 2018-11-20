Officer-involved shooting incident in West Sacramento ends in arrest, none hurt

Police located and arrested a suspect in a West Sacramento field Tuesday morning, following an incident in which a man attempted to strike an officer with his vehicle, leading to shots being fired by the officer, authorities said.
Neither the suspect nor any officers were injured in the incident, which began about 6:50 a.m. with reports that a vehicle had been stolen from the 300 block of Metro Place, West Sacramento Police Department spokesman Stefan Iwanicki said.
The vehicle was located in the 200 block of Second Street, Iwanicki said, and the suspect was approached by police.
The suspect then attempted to ram the officer using the vehicle and the officer fired at least one shot in response, Iwanicki said. The gunfire did not hit the suspect, he said.
A search ensued with perimeters set up as the suspect fled on foot. He was located at approximately 8 a.m. in a field near the 500 block of Douglas Street and taken into custody without further incident, Iwanicki said.
“It’s still wide open” in terms of the initial investigation and sorting out details regarding the ramming incident and subsequent shots fired, Iwanicki said, but he said it appeared that only one officer discharged a firearm.
It was not clear whether the suspect’s vehicle made contact with the officer, but no one was reported injured, Iwanicki said.
No further details regarding the identify of the victim were immediately available. West Sacramento police continue to investigate the incident.
