74-year-old man sentenced to prison after using library computers for child porn

A Eureka man was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison Tuesday after using public library computers to view child pornography.
Richard Rood, 74, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Sept. 4, 2018 and admitted to using computers at the Humboldt County Library to view and save sexually explicit images and videos of minors, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California.
Rood saved the digital content to his personal email accounts, sent them to his cell phone, and traded images and videos with others, according to the release.
Rood admitted to possessing 230 images and 10 videos depicting child pornography, some of which were “sadistic or masochistic” portrayals of children as young as 5 years old, according to the release.
He also admitted to obtaining and sending images to and from minors via email, according to the release.
Rood was indicted on May 31, 2018, and was charged with distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography, but as part of a plea deal, the distribution and receipt charges were dropped after he pleaded guilty, according to the release.
Rood is already a registered sex offender and he will be subject to 10 years supervised release after completing his sentence, according to the release.
He has been in custody since July and will begin serving his sentence immediately, according to the release.
