Watch the sideshows on Sacramento streets before several arrests, citations and vehicle impounds

Multiple “sideshows” in Sacramento on Saturday night resulted in three police pursuits, five arrests, 29 citations and the impoundment of eight vehicles.
A CHP aircraft caught two of the sideshows, or illegal car stunts, after locating them and directing ground units from Sacramento Police Department and the California Highway Patrol to their locations.
The video showed sideshows at Metro Parkway and Elkhorn Boulevard. and Kathleen Avenue and Academy Way. It was posted on Monday.
“Sideshows are extremely dangerous for those involved as well as the general public,” the CHP said. “If you observe this type of activity please notify local law enforcement.”
