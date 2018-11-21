This is what the Saturday (Nov. 17, 2018) ‘sideshows’ looked like around Sacramento

On Saturday night, November 17, 2018, multiple sideshows, or illegal car stunts, occurred around Sacramento. The video shows the sideshows at Metro Parkway and Elkhorn Boulevard. and Kathleen Avenue and Academy Way.
By
By
Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Watch the sideshows on Sacramento streets before several arrests, citations and vehicle impounds

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

November 21, 2018 10:53 AM

Multiple “sideshows” in Sacramento on Saturday night resulted in three police pursuits, five arrests, 29 citations and the impoundment of eight vehicles.

A CHP aircraft caught two of the sideshows, or illegal car stunts, after locating them and directing ground units from Sacramento Police Department and the California Highway Patrol to their locations.

The video showed sideshows at Metro Parkway and Elkhorn Boulevard. and Kathleen Avenue and Academy Way. It was posted on Monday.

“Sideshows are extremely dangerous for those involved as well as the general public,” the CHP said. “If you observe this type of activity please notify local law enforcement.”

