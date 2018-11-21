Sacto 911

Sacramento Police investigating Saturday homicide in North Laguna

By Hannah Darden

November 21, 2018 06:21 PM

Sacramento Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a Saturday shooting that killed one man in North Laguna, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 5000 block of Bassett Way Saturday at 4:39 p.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

He was transported to a hospital and police were informed Wednesday that he died of his injuries, police said.

Detectives believe this shooting was an isolated incident and are seeking help from the community to provide information about the shooting.

Police said any witnesses with information can contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. You can also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

