What to do if your car hydroplanes

To demonstrate hydroplane conditions and how to recover, CHP Officer Dan Wright takes The Sacramento Bee for a spin on the academy's hazardous-conditions track in West Sacramento. Cut the risk of hydroplaning by reducing speeds.
By
Up Next
To demonstrate hydroplane conditions and how to recover, CHP Officer Dan Wright takes The Sacramento Bee for a spin on the academy's hazardous-conditions track in West Sacramento. Cut the risk of hydroplaning by reducing speeds.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento man struck, killed after spinout crash on Capital City Freeway

By Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks

ayoon-hendricks@sacbee.com

November 23, 2018 08:53 AM

A Sacramento man was killed in a car crash on the Capital City Freeway early Friday morning.

About 12:24 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received reports of a multi-vehicle traffic collision on the northbound Capital City Freeway just north of Arden Way, according to a CHP press release.

A 35-year-old man from Sacramento lost control of his silver Nissan 350Z, “spun off the roadway, and collided with a metal guardrail,” the press release stated. The car came to a stop blocking the first and second northbound lanes facing the wrong direction, according to the press release.

That’s when a 45-year-old man from West Sacramento, driving a black Ford F-150, crashed into the victim’s vehicle and killed the Nissan driver, according to the press release. The driver of the F-150 was not injured.

Recent heavy rain at the time of the crash made the roadway wet, and drugs and alcohol are “being investigated as a possible factor,” but no arrests have been made, the press release stated. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Capital City Freeway was also the site of a fatal car crash near the Thanksgiving holiday last year. Early Thanksgiving morning last year, a person who had pulled over to help a vehicle disabled in a crash on the freeway was struck and killed.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question