Sacramento man struck, killed after spinout crash on Capital City Freeway

A Sacramento man was killed in a car crash on the Capital City Freeway early Friday morning.
About 12:24 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received reports of a multi-vehicle traffic collision on the northbound Capital City Freeway just north of Arden Way, according to a CHP press release.
A 35-year-old man from Sacramento lost control of his silver Nissan 350Z, “spun off the roadway, and collided with a metal guardrail,” the press release stated. The car came to a stop blocking the first and second northbound lanes facing the wrong direction, according to the press release.
That’s when a 45-year-old man from West Sacramento, driving a black Ford F-150, crashed into the victim’s vehicle and killed the Nissan driver, according to the press release. The driver of the F-150 was not injured.
Recent heavy rain at the time of the crash made the roadway wet, and drugs and alcohol are “being investigated as a possible factor,” but no arrests have been made, the press release stated. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Capital City Freeway was also the site of a fatal car crash near the Thanksgiving holiday last year. Early Thanksgiving morning last year, a person who had pulled over to help a vehicle disabled in a crash on the freeway was struck and killed.
