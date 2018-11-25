Manteca man, 65, killed in accident at Sonoma Raceway

A 65-year-old man was killed in a racing kart accident at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday after flipping while taking a turn.
The man, a Manteca resident, was competing in a one-day event on the raceway’s 12-turn course with the Norcal Karters, a nonprofit racing club, according to a release issued by Sonoma Raceway.
The man’s kart spun and flipped in the eighth turn during the second race for the Superkart Intercontinental E Division, according to the release.
First responders treated the man with life-saving efforts and he was transported to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the release.
