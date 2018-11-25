‘Suspicious death’ in Arden-Arcade prompts investigation

Law enforcement is investigating the sudden death of a man at work Sunday as “suspicious” after he was possibly involved in a fight earlier in the day.
Fire personnel responded around 6 a.m. to Walmart on Marconi Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area after a 54-year-old employee collapsed on the job, according to a news release issued by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
The man was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital, according to the release.
His co-workers said the man told them he was involved in an “altercation” before his 4 a.m. shift, and information gathered at the hospital suggested he may have been assaulted earlier in the morning, according to the release.
Authorities were not sure if any potential injuries from an earlier assault contributed to the man’s death, according to the release.
The identity of the victim will be made public pending notification of next of kin, according to the release.
Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call 916-874-5115.
