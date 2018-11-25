After repairs, Stephon Clark’s grandparents’ home damaged by car

The front gate at the Meadowview home of Stephon Clark’s grandparents was hit by a car Sunday just weeks after south Sacramento businessman Paul Blanco and Habitat for Humanity volunteered to repair the home.
Stephon Clark was fatally shot by police in the backyard of the same home in March, prompting protests in Sacramento.
The car was found smashed into the gate around 9 a.m. by a woman in the house, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Marcus Basquez said, but the driver was missing and the engine was cold, leading authorities to believe the crash happened early in the morning.
Basquez said damage to the property was minimal and nobody in the house was injured, but the driver remained unaccounted for.
Sacramento car dealer Paul Blanco, with help from Habitat for Humanity volunteers, spent tens of thousands of dollars to fix and remodel the house and backyard in September.
Police did not have any information on a possible suspect and it was not known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Jamilia Land, a friend of the Clark family, told ABC10, which first reported the story, “Sequita (Thompson, Clark’s grandmother) is emotional, she’s distraught. Sounds of screeching tires and something slamming into the front of the house is traumatic because she’s still having nightmares from hearing gunshots in the backyard.”
