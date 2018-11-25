Sacto 911

Pedestrian struck by Amtrak train in West Sacramento

By Daniel Wilson

November 25, 2018 08:14 PM

A pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train in West Sacramento near the Sacramento River just after 5 p.m. Saturday when he entered an area closed to foot traffic.

The train was traveling from Sacramento to Oakland and carrying 52 passengers, none of whom were injured, according to a statement from Amtrak.

“On November 24, Amtrak Capital Corridor train 745 came into contact with an individual illegally trespassing on the tracks near Sacramento,” the statement said.

Officer Michelle Mizzi, a spokeswoman with the West Sacramento Police Department, confirmed the incident and said the male victim was taken to a hospital. The victim’s condition was unknown.

The incident is under investigation by the Amtrak Police Department.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

