Sacramento man arrested in Rosemont homicide investigation

A Sacramento man has been arrested in connection with a late-October homicide in Rosemont, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to a call for help on Oct. 27 to the 4000 block of Ashgrove Way in the Rosemont neighborhood of unincorporated Sacramento County, where they found a man dead in the bushes next to a residence, department spokesman Shaun Hampton said in a news release Monday.
The victim, 35-year-old Chrishawn Pierce of Sacramento, was determined to have died as a result of injuries from a violent assault.
21-year-old Isaac Tillman was arrested in connection with Pierce’s death Nov. 20, Hampton said, and is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of murder and violation of parole. Jail records indicate Tillman is being held without bail.
