DUI suspect driving stolen vehicle arrested in 4-car crash in North Highlands, CHP says

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 27, 2018 08:25 AM

A four-vehicle crash in North Highlands resulted in a car fire, extrication of at least one car’s occupants and major injuries to a DUI suspect, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials and California Highway Patrol.

Metro Fire said in a tweet that emergency personnel responded to the collision at the intersection of Kirby Way and Walerga Road about 7:15 a.m.

According to CHP’s traffic incident information page, one of the involved parties was trapped in a vehicle that had caught fire due to the collision.

About 7:24 a.m., CHP North Sacramento area officers arrested one of the drivers on suspicion of DUI and driving a stolen vehicle, according to the incident log. The suspect was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center with major injuries, according to the CHP log.

Information regarding potential injuries among other involved parties was not immediately available.

All lanes reopened about 8:20 a.m. after being closed about an hour, CHP said.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.

Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

By

