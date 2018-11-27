Suspected Elk Grove burglar arrested after loud noises alerted two residents, police say

An Elk Grove man was arrested on suspicion of burglary this weekend after reportedly making loud sounds during two alleged break-in attempts, alerting the resident of each home in the process, police said.
Deashawn Stevenson, 23, was located and arrested by Elk Grove police Saturday morning after allegedly attempting to enter a Spring House Way home through the garage door and windows, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a recent Facebook post.
A resident of the home discovered Stevenson, who fled on foot and was later found and booked into the Sacramento County main jail.
After Stevenson was booked, Elk Grove police responded to a call of another residential burglary attempt on Summer Sun Way, one block away from Spring House Way.
A woman living in the 8700 block of Summer Sun Way checked her video surveillance footage after she heard a loud sound on the side of the house, according to the police Facebook post. The footage showed a suspect, identified by officers as Stevenson, attempting to gain entry through a garage side door before peering through a bedroom window, Elk Grove police said.
Stevenson faces two counts of attempted burglary and prowling, according to the news release.
The Elk Grove Police Department reported that both residents involved had the doors to their homes locked.
