Arrest made in Carmichael Snapchat ‘sextortion’ case

Detectives arrested a suspect in an extortion case Nov. 20 after a man used social media to threaten to post minors’ nude photographs online.
After blackmailing victims via Snapchat, the man would ask them to meet him in parks around Carmichael, and sexually assaulted at least one person, according to a news release issued by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Since learning of the extortion in early October, images of potential victims have been found on the suspect’s social media accounts and several underage victims have come forward to make reports, according to the release.
Detective James Williams of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said in a video published by the sheriff’s department that many of the victims seemed to not have known the man prior to the extortion, and he may have reached out randomly.
Several victims complied with the man’s demands and sent sexually explicit images to him, Williams said in the video.
Many victims were underage, Williams said, but there were adult victims as well.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of extortion, communication with a minor with intent to commit a sex crime, forced oral sex, and possession of child pornography, according to the release.
The suspect has since been released on bail pending court proceedings, according to the release.
Detectives are still investigating the incidents and are still trying to identify victims and crime scenes, but due to the ongoing investigation, are not currently releasing the suspect’s name, according to the release. Detectives ask anyone with information regarding similar incidents to call 916-874-3002.
Comments