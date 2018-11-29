Fleeing shooting, man seeks help at a Camp Fire road block

A Magalia man was arrested Monday on suspicion of shooting a male relative in the leg while under the influence of alcohol.
Ernest Aldrich, 28, was arrested on charges of assault with a firearm and being armed with a firearm in commision of a felony, according to a news release issued by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 8:45 p.m., Butte County sheriff’s deputies went out to a roadblock near the corner of Skyway and Ehrlich Court — just outside of the perimiter of the Camp Fire — after receiving reports about a man who had been shot in the leg and was requesting help, according to the release.
After transporting the man to a local hospital, authorities determined that Aldrich had gotten into an argument with the family member at a home on Hupp Coutolenc Road, which is more than five miles away from the wildfire, according to the release.
During the argument, authorities believe Aldrich pulled out a handgun while intoxicated and shot the victim once in the leg, according to the release.
Aldrich was arrested at the home and booked into the Butte County Jail. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, according to the release.
