Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South Sacramento, police say

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday morning on South Watt Avenue near Fruitridge Road, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The victim was a male, but no other identifying details were available, and there was not yet information available regarding a suspect vehicle, police department spokeswoman Linda Matthew said. The collision occurred sometime before 7 a.m., but the exact timeline was not immediately clear, Matthew said.
The Police Department’s major collision team was on-scene investigating the collision as of 7:30 a.m.
“We can piece together whatever evidence we get from there,” Matthew said.
South Watt remains closed in both directions from Fruitridge Road to Osage Road as police investigate. Matthew said it would likely be closed for two or three hours.
This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.
