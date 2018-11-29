Former vice mayor arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, DUI, Stockton police say

A port commissioner and former vice mayor of Stockton was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and DUI after a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night, police said.
Police received a report at 7:59 p.m. of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian near Country Club Boulevard and Fontana Avenue in west Stockton, the Police Department said in a news release.
Officers found an 82-year-old man lying on the road, the release said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as Victor Mow, 77, remained at the scene. According to the release, traffic investigators determined that Mow was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County jail, police said.
Mow is a member of the Stockton Port Commission, appointed by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors in 2010. According his biography on the port’s website, he served eight years as a county supervisor and was board chairman for two years. Before that, he served two terms on the Stockton City Council and is a former vice mayor.
