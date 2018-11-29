Norteno gang member sentenced to prison for serial robbery

A Salinas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday in connection with Norteno gang violence and racketeering after committing a series of armed robberies.
Anthony Lek, 31, pleaded guilty in January to charges of racketeering conspiracy, robbery affecting interstate commerce, and using a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California.
Lek was a member of Santa Rita, a Salinas street gang affiliated with the larger Norteno gang, since at least 2007. He and other gang members participated in at least three armed robberies of businesses, according to the release.
Lek and three other Norteno gang members robbed a Zales jewelry store on June 2, 2010, threatening employees with a gun, tying them up with zip ties after they handed over merchandise, and stealing over $800,000 worth of jewelry, according to the release.
Four months later, Lek and another Norteno gang member robbed a check-cashing business in Turlock and stole several thousand dollars, according to the release.
After scoping out the location, Lek and three other Norteno gang members robbed a Chase Bank in Santa Maria, stealing $174,000. Lek acted as the getaway driver, according to the release.
Lek, along with his co-conspirators, was charged with 71 counts on Oct. 28, 2015. In addition to the 15 years in prison, Lek faces five years of supervised release. He has been in custody since June 1, 2015, according to the release.
