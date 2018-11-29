Rancho Cordova duo charged with selling hallucinogens on social media in exchange for Bitcoin

Two Rancho Cordova residents were charged Thursday with seven drug-related offenses in connection with a social media enterprise that traded hallucinogens for payments partly in cryprocurrency.
Nathan Paul Barnes, 23, and Tiarra Maureen Jackson, 22, were charged with possession and distribution of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California.
Barnes and Jackson were accused of operating “Cali Fine Herb,” an illicit enterprise that sold large amounts of marijuana and psilocybin via Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms, according to the release.
Customers of “Fine Cali Herb” were located across the country and abroad, and some paid for drugs with Bitcoin, a popular form of blockchain currency, according to the release.
Undercover agents purchased marijuana and psilocybin from “Cali Fine Herb” through a Snapchat account believed to have been run by Barnes and witnessed him and Jackson dropping off drug-filled packages at post offices around Sacramento, according to the release.
Barnes and Jackson each face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine, according to the release. Barnes is being held without bail at the Sacramento County jail.
