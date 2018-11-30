1 dead, 1 injured in north Sacramento County shooting, sheriff says

One person is dead and another suffered injuries in an apparent shooting Thursday night in north Sacramento County, sheriff’s officials said.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call just before 8:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot in the 7100 block of Flanders Way, according to a news release. Upon arrival, officers found two male victims who had suffered gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other is expected to survive, according to the release.
Homicide detectives are still working to determine the exact details of what transpired, the news release said.
No motive has been identified and no suspects are in custody, the Sheriff’s Department said. The scene is considered safe with no further threat to the area, the release said.
The shooting victim who died will be identified by the Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.
Anyone with information relating to the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115. Tips can be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.
