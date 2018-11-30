Suspected gang member facing 36 years in prison after officers found machine guns, meth

A Woodland man is facing nearly 36 years in prison after being found guilty Thursday of 11 counts of gun and drug charges.
Brandon Vidales, 30, was stopped by Woodland Police Department officers while he was on his way to work, according to a news release from the Yolo County District Attorney’s office, when they found 21 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded revolver in the center console of his truck.
Officers obtained search warrants on both Vidales’ home and his parents’ home, where they found multiple guns – including several that were altered to have fully automatic capabilities.
“The guns included a fully automatic short-barrel riffle with a “lightning link,” a device which when inserted into a firearm allows it to be fired in a fully-automatic capacity, a .40-caliber Glock with a 29-bullet extended magazine, a .45-caliber pistol,” the news release said. “Also found were a 100 round AR-15 drum, a 20 round 9 mm magazine, 250 green tip 5.56 armor piercing rounds.”
Officers also found evidence that Vidales was involved in gang activity based on his social media, which showed that he was offering to sell guns to gang members.
“In this case, the work of the coordinated efforts of the Woodland Police Department and the Yolo County Gang Task Force were able to find and stop Mr. Vidales from selling and distributing guns and drugs to his fellow gang members,” District Attorney Jeff Reisig said in the news release.
