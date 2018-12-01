Michael Patrick Ryan, 66, was arrested in Citrus Heights on Friday night and charged with murder of his roommate, who was shot and killed, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.
Roommate dispute turns deadly Friday night in Citrus Heights homicide, police say

By Hannah Darden

hdarden@sacbee.com

December 01, 2018 06:00 PM

A dispute with a roommate turned deadly Friday night when a man shot his housemate, said Citrus Heights Police Department.

Police said that they responded to the 6800 block of Trovita Way in Citrus Heights late Friday night after receiving a call from a man who told dispatchers that he shot another man inside his residence.

Police found one victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Sacramento Metro Fire transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Michael Patrick Ryan, 66, was arrested and charged with murder. He’s being held without bail in Sacramento County Main Jail. The firearm was also recovered at the scene.

During their investigation, police found that the men were roommates and also related. A dispute took place that turned physical, police said. Then, police said, Ryan obtained a firearm and shot the victim.

