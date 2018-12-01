Police investigating Saturday shooting homicide in Del Paso Heights

Police are investigating a homicide in Del Paso Heights after a man was shot and killed Saturday on Carmelita Avenue near the Sacramento Northern Bike Trail, according to Sacramento Police spokesman Marcus Basquez.
Basquez said officers responded at 11:41 a.m. to multiple calls reporting shots fired near Carmelita Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound on the ground, Basquez said, and performed CPR until fire department personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead.
The victim has not been identified.
The investigation is active and ongoing while police search for a suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Anonymous tips can be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
