Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Police investigating Saturday shooting homicide in Del Paso Heights

By Hannah Darden

hdarden@sacbee.com

December 01, 2018 07:43 PM

Police are investigating a homicide in Del Paso Heights after a man was shot and killed Saturday on Carmelita Avenue near the Sacramento Northern Bike Trail, according to Sacramento Police spokesman Marcus Basquez.

Basquez said officers responded at 11:41 a.m. to multiple calls reporting shots fired near Carmelita Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound on the ground, Basquez said, and performed CPR until fire department personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead.

The victim has not been identified.

The investigation is active and ongoing while police search for a suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Anonymous tips can be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question