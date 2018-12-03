Lodi alleged burglars arrested with property stolen from at least 7 locations, police say

Two Lodi residents were arrested over the weekend in connection with at least seven recent burglaries, police said.
Nicholas Netz, 31, and Lorenza Maroquin, 26, were taken into custody following a search warrant that turned up an abundance of stolen property at Netz’s home, the Lodi Police Department said in a news release.
A Lodi police officer pulled Netz’s vehicle over for expired tags about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat, according to the release.
Detectives serving a search warrant at Netz’s residence found more $37,000 worth of property believed to be stolen from at least seven separate residential and commercial locations, the release said. Maroquin was at the residence at the time of the search warrant and found in possession of stolen property.
