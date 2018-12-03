Arrest made in Saturday Del Paso Heights homicide, police say

Sacramento police arrested a man in connection with the Saturday homicide in Del Paso Heights, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Omari O’neil, 38, was arrested Saturday in connection to the shooting, according to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department.
He was booked at Sacramento Main Jail early Sunday morning and has been charged with murder and violation of parole, according to jail records.
The victim was shot and killed Saturday morning on Carmelita Avenue near the Sacramento Northern Bike Trail, according to police officials. He was declared dead at the scene by fire department personnel.
The victim has not been identified.
