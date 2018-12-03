Man arrested in Maryland in connection to November homicide in North Highlands

A man was arrested in connection to the Nov. 10 homicide of 19-year-old Tyler Tabor, which took place on Little Oak Lane in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
During the investigation, detectives identified Marcus Kendrix, 23, of Sacramento as a suspect. It was discovered that Kendrix had fled California after the homicide took place, according to a press release from the sheriff.
Kendrix was arrested in Maryland and is awaiting extradition to Sacramento, where he will be booked on charges of murder and violation of parole, according to the release.
Deputies responded to 4901 Little Oak Lane at 12:50 a.m. Nov. 10 after reports of a shooting. Deputies located the victim, later identified as Tyler Tabor, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Comments