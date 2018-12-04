North Highlands basketball coach found guilty of sexual assault on 10-year-old girl

A man who once served as assistant coach of a North Highlands youth recreational basketball team was convicted by a jury this week of two counts of child sexual assault, according to court documents.

Gregory Kosanke was found guilty of one count of lewd and lascivious conduct and a count of attempted lewd and lascivious conduct involving a child, both felonies.

Kosanke was arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff’s authorities following a March 2016 incident that allegedly occurred during a team event and involved the inappropriate touching of a 10-year-old girl.

Kosanke, 55 at the time of the incident, “sexually abused the young friend of one of his family members,” according to a news release by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Sacramento man had also worked as a radio personality in the region, according to the news release. Internet searches show that Kosanke used to DJ for KNCI 105.1, a country music station, using the nickname “Greg Kodiak.”

Kosanke faces a maximum of 9 years in prison. He’s set to be sentenced Jan. 4.