Gregory Kosanke
Gregory Kosanke Sacramento Sheriff’s Department
Gregory Kosanke Sacramento Sheriff’s Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

North Highlands basketball coach found guilty of sexual assault on 10-year-old girl

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

December 04, 2018 09:28 AM

A man who once served as assistant coach of a North Highlands youth recreational basketball team was convicted by a jury this week of two counts of child sexual assault, according to court documents.

Gregory Kosanke was found guilty of one count of lewd and lascivious conduct and a count of attempted lewd and lascivious conduct involving a child, both felonies.

Kosanke was arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff’s authorities following a March 2016 incident that allegedly occurred during a team event and involved the inappropriate touching of a 10-year-old girl.

Kosanke, 55 at the time of the incident, “sexually abused the young friend of one of his family members,” according to a news release by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sacramento man had also worked as a radio personality in the region, according to the news release. Internet searches show that Kosanke used to DJ for KNCI 105.1, a country music station, using the nickname “Greg Kodiak.”

Kosanke faces a maximum of 9 years in prison. He’s set to be sentenced Jan. 4.

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.

By

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question