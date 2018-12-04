Sacramento man sentenced to prison after selling methamphetamine to FBI informant

A Sacramento man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after selling drugs to an undercover FBI informant on several occasions.
Hector Gonzalez, 38, pleaded guilty to weapons and drug trafficking charges, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
On five occasions in 2015 Gonzalez sold large quantities of crystal methamphetamine to an FBI informant, which involved a pound’s worth of drugs at a time. Another transaction involved a half-pound of heroin, according to the release.
Gonzalez also sold four assault rifles, two of which were fully automatic and two with large capacity drum magazines, according to the release.
Gonzalez previously pleaded guilty to mailing 15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in Ohio between 2015 and 2016 to buyers who then sold the drugs to dealers in the state, according to the release.
Gonzalez was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the Ohio case, and will be serving that term concurrently with his other 15-year sentence, according to the release.
Gonzalez’s five co-defendants have also pleaded guilty and four still await their sentencing. He is currently being held at the Sacramento County jail.
