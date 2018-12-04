Commute disrupted downtown by convention center for man with ‘life threatening’ injuries

A man was found seriously injured Tuesday evening near the entrance of the Sacramento Convention Center, prompting the Sacramento Police Department to close traffic in the area.
Police taped off J Street from 14th to 15th Street and reduced traffic on J Street to two lanes in the surrounding area after a call came in at 4:15 p.m. reporting a man with an injury.
Sgt. Vance Chandler, a department spokesman, said the man was found walking in the area and bleeding from an injury that he described as “life threatening.”
Capt. Norm Leong said the cause and location of the injury was still under investigation.
Sacramento Fire Department Capt. Keith Wade said the man was transported to the UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
