Men accused of dropping scrap metal and other debris onto I-80 from bridge

Two men were recently arrested in connection with multiple incidents in which they allegedly dropped or threw rocks, concrete, scrap metal and other debris from a train bridge onto a stretch of Interstate 80 near Colfax, California Highway Patrol said.
Connor Allan Morris, 18, of Auburn and Keith Ketteringham, a 19-year-old Colfax resident, were arrested about 8 p.m. Friday as CHP Valley Division investigators discovered the two suspects on a train trestle near Carpenter Road, getting ready to throw items onto I-80, the CHP Gold Run office said in a Facebook post.
Previous, similar incidents damaged numerous vehicles and caused minor injuries to at least one person, according to the post. The items dropped also included “incendiary devices,” and, on one occasion, a water heater, CHP said.
CHP Gold Run had investigated the incidents, which were first reported in October, and CHP Valley Division investigative units helped link Ketteringham and Morris to the previous instances.
The suspects were booked into the Placer County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and trespassing.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact investigator Matt Hiatt at 916-731-6400.
