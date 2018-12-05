Beware of those old high school friends, one might be on this week’s edition of Sacramento’s Most Wanted

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.
By
Up Next
If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Men accused of dropping scrap metal and other debris onto I-80 from bridge

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

December 05, 2018 08:28 AM

Two men were recently arrested in connection with multiple incidents in which they allegedly dropped or threw rocks, concrete, scrap metal and other debris from a train bridge onto a stretch of Interstate 80 near Colfax, California Highway Patrol said.

Connor Allan Morris, 18, of Auburn and Keith Ketteringham, a 19-year-old Colfax resident, were arrested about 8 p.m. Friday as CHP Valley Division investigators discovered the two suspects on a train trestle near Carpenter Road, getting ready to throw items onto I-80, the CHP Gold Run office said in a Facebook post.

Previous, similar incidents damaged numerous vehicles and caused minor injuries to at least one person, according to the post. The items dropped also included “incendiary devices,” and, on one occasion, a water heater, CHP said.

CHP Gold Run had investigated the incidents, which were first reported in October, and CHP Valley Division investigative units helped link Ketteringham and Morris to the previous instances.

The suspects were booked into the Placer County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and trespassing.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact investigator Matt Hiatt at 916-731-6400.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question