Police manhunt near Arden Park prompts evacuations on Los Molinos Way

The Sacramento Police Department apprehended three men Sunday following a manhunt that prompted residential evacuations in the area surrounding Arden Park.
Officers responded to a large party in South Natomas near the intersection of Primo Way and Azevedo Drive at 2:49 a.m., where they saw someone firing a gun a few blocks over near Delgado Way, department spokesman Vance Chandler said. No victims had yet been located, he said.
The shooter and two others got into a car and fled, leading officers on a pursuit that ended when the driver crashed the vehicle in Arden-Arcade at Arden Park, Chandler said.
After the three people fled on foot, officers established a perimeter at the park, Chandler said.
SWAT and K-9 units were deployed as part of the search, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.
As of 7:35 a.m., police had found and detained two suspects, the Sheriff’s Department said, and as of 12:13 p.m., the third suspect had been apprehended.
Some residents on Los Molinos Way were evacuated and traffic on Los Molinos Way, San Ysidro Way and La Sierra Drive were impacted, Chandler said.
