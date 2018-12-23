Cosumnes firefighter killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 99

The Cosumnes Fire Department firefighter who died Saturday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 99 while off-duty has been identified.
Albara “Al” Meraz, 52, was driving southbound on Highway 99 near Sheldon Road on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and it overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Meraz joined the Cosumnes Fire Department in 2001, where he was awarded a Valor Award for Exemplary Service in 2007. He was awarded the Firemark Award in 2009 for distributing smoke detectors to non-English speaking residents in the region.
“Al was an accomplished athlete who participated in the Battle of the Badges charity boxing program in the Sacramento region and competed in the Boston Marathon,” Cosumnes Fire Chief Mike McLaughlin said in a statement Sunday. “Firefighter Meraz was a deeply valued brother in the fire service, among the 185 members of the Cosumnes Fire family and our local community.”
He is survived by a wife, Dina, a son, Josh, and a daughter, Cheyenne.
The department will share information about funeral services when they become available.
