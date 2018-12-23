Authorities search for minimum security prisoner after he ‘walked away’ from Folsom State Prison

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers are searching for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from Folsom State Prison on Saturday.
Justin Franks, 22, was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday. Officials say Franks “walked away” from the prison before an inmate count at 9 p.m., when he was discovered missing by officers.
Franks was serving a three-year, four-month sentence for first-degree burglary, according to the department. He is white with brown eyes, short black hair and a light complexion, and he stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 143 pounds.
He is believed to be wearing a light blue shirt and blue pants with the words “CDCR prisoner” on them, the department said.
Anyone who sees Franks is urged to call 911, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 916-985-2561, ext. 3019.
