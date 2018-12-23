Crime - Sacto 911

Two arrested in Citrus Heights following holiday package bait operation

By Claire Morgan

December 23, 2018 02:37 PM

Two porch pirates are in custody following a Citrus Heights Police Department holiday package bait operation on Sunday, according to officers.

Officers say the first man was found stealing bait holiday packages left by the Citrus Heights Police Department early Sunday. He also was found with power tools that still had store tags on them, according to an Instagram post by the department.

The department said that the man was arrested after officers caught him stealing and that he was also recently released from prison.

Just before noon Sunday, a second man was caught stealing bait packages and arrested.

The second man was on parole for vehicle theft and also a felony no-bail warrant out for his arrest. Officers said he had an “extensive arrest history” for narcotics, theft, resisting arrest, evading police and possession of burglary tools, among other things.

“Once again, we are glad we caught them stealing from us and not one of our citizens,” officers said in the post.

Question for you… What do these two have in common? You guessed right, they both stole Citrus Heights Police Department bait this morning. Just after midnight, Mr. McManus (left), who was recently released from state prison, was out stealing and was arrested by our patrol officers. Oddly enough, Mr. McManus was also in possession of these power tools, which still had the tags on them (in police work we often call this a clue). Later on this morning, just before noon, Mr. Green (right), also decided to steal CHPD bait and was arrested by our patrol officers. Mr. Green is currently on Parole/PRCS for vehicle theft, also had a felony no-bail warrant for his arrest, and has an extensive arrest history for narcotics, theft, resisting arrest, evading police, possession of burglary tools, etc. Once again, we are glad we caught them stealing from us and not one of our citizens! #dontsteal #notonourwatch #twofer #baitteam2badguy0

