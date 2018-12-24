CHP investigates major collision that closed several midtown streets

Several downtown streets were closed Monday morning while California Highway Patrol investigated a major traffic collision, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
H street and I street were closed between 17th and 19th streets starting at 2:45 a.m., according to a tweet from the department.
The roads were reopened shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.
No other details about the incident were released.
