Shooting leaves one injured in North Highlands

A Sunday night shooting in North Highlands has left one injured, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to a call of a shooting near 4407 Oak Hollow Drive at 10:11 p.m. Sunday, according to department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton.
One victim was found at the scene with injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to an area hospital.
The location of the shooting was not clear, Hampton said, although information from the victim indicates the incident happened somewhere on Madison Avenue near Polk Street.
Hampton said deputies do not have a description of the shooter yet.
