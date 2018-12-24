Christmas Eve shooting in Vacaville leaves 17-year-old dead

A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Vacaville early Monday, authorities say.
The shooting near 300 Bel Air Drive occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to a tweet from the Vacaville Police Department.
Officers found a 17-year-old Vacaville boy at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest. Authorities said the boy was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Daignet Montoya, 39, of Vacaville was sitting in his car when five people approached him, Vacaville police spokesman Sgt. Frank Piro said in a news release. Montoya argued with the group, then left to get a gun from his apartment, Piro said.
Montoya came back to continue to engage in the argument. One of the five people threw a bottle in his direction and as a response, Montoya fired a shot that hit the 17-year-old, Piro said.
Montoya has been taken into custody, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Vacaville police at 707-449-5242.
