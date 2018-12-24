Bomb squad detonates ‘suspicious package,’ finds a scarf and a Christmas ornament

A mysterious package was detonated in a controlled explosion by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s bomb squad Sunday morning.
In a Facebook post on its official page, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said its office had received a mysterious package that had strange markings on it that included the words “flammable” and explosive.”
The sherrif’s office called Calaveras deputies in for assistance to destroy the object after it was determined that it was a “hazardous device,” according to officials.
Once detonated, it was discovered that there was only a scarf and a Christmas ornament in the package, the post said.
The sheriff’s office said that the woman who left the item was tracked down by deputies and was showing signs of “bizarre behavior.” She was told not to come back to the office unless it was to report a crime.
In the post, the sheriff’s office said it would not accept gifts left at the office because of the potential hazards.
“We want to make sure our time is used well in serving the public and not on situations like this one” officials said.
