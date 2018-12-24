Speeding Oldsmobile catches fire after short pursuit in West Sacramento

An Oldsmobile left Interstate 80 traveling at a high rate of speed in West Sacramento on Monday morning, sparking a short police chase and ending with a vehicle fire.
According to West Sacramento police scanner audio obtained through Broadcastify, a scanner broadcast website, the Oldsmobile left southbound I-80 near 5th Street shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.
As it exited the freeway, the Oldsmobile collided with other vehicles. Eventually, the Oldsmobile came to a stop in the middle of the roadway and became almost fully engulfed in flames, according to officers recorded on the police scanner.
By the time the Oldsmobile stopped, there was “at least one injured party,” an officer said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The driver of the Oldsmobile exited the vehicle at around 9 a.m., at which time the vehicle became wholly consumed by flames. He dashed into a nearby Walmart, according to one officer.
Officers described the driver as a black man wearing a du-rag, black sweatshirt and blue jeans. It is unclear if he has been apprehended or if there were any passengers in the car with him.
The West Sacramento Police Department did not immediately return The Bee’s request for comment.
Comments