Elk Grove woman robbed in driveway, suspect flees in waiting vehicle

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of an Elk Grove house Sunday night, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.
Police said the suspect allegedly approached the victim at the driveway of a home on the 3200 block of Turnbuckle Circle and demanded her to give up her property.
After taking the victim’s belongings, the suspect allegedly ran to a vehicle that was waiting for him. No description was given on the car and the suspect is still at large.
He was described as a Hispanic adult male in his 20s or 30s, about 5-foot-9 and weighing an estimated 170 pounds.
No other details are available ..
Investigators urge anyone with information on this case to call EGPD’s anonymous tip line at 916-691-041 or fill out this form to on the department’s website.
