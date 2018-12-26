One arrested after fleeing from Sacramento police during traffic stop

A person was arrested after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on a stolen car Wednesday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m., officers with the Sacramento Police Department pulled over a vehicle near the Central Library on I Street, police spokeswoman Linda Matthew said.
After officers determined that the vehicle had been stolen, the driver fled on foot, Matthew said.
The suspect evaded officers and was believed to be hiding in a nearby garage, Capt. Norm Leong said in a tweet.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Police temporarily set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect, Matthew said.
As of 9:30 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody, Leong said on Twitter.
Comments