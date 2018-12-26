Crime - Sacto 911

One arrested after fleeing from Sacramento police during traffic stop

By Vincent Moleski

December 26, 2018 10:12 AM

A person was arrested after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on a stolen car Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers with the Sacramento Police Department pulled over a vehicle near the Central Library on I Street, police spokeswoman Linda Matthew said.

After officers determined that the vehicle had been stolen, the driver fled on foot, Matthew said.

The suspect evaded officers and was believed to be hiding in a nearby garage, Capt. Norm Leong said in a tweet.

Police temporarily set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect, Matthew said.

As of 9:30 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody, Leong said on Twitter.

