Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Christmas Day robbery: Police looking for two suspects in assault and theft

By David A. Bustamante

December 26, 2018 12:35 PM

Watch out when Christmas shopping, pair committed armed robbery at mall, landed on Sacramento Most Wanted

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.
By
Up Next
If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.
By

A man was robbed at gunpoint while walking to his car on Christmas Day, the Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday.

Two suspects allegedly approached the man at the 3300 block of Broken Branch Court and held him at gunpoint, demanding that he give up his personal property. The victim was assaulted by the suspects at some point during the incident and received facial injuries.

Police said the suspects fled on foot afterward and police were contacted. No other information is available at this time and the suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information is urged to call police tip line at 916-264-5471 or fill out this form on the city of Sacramento’s website.

  Comments  