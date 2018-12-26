Christmas Day robbery: Police looking for two suspects in assault and theft

A man was robbed at gunpoint while walking to his car on Christmas Day, the Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday.
Two suspects allegedly approached the man at the 3300 block of Broken Branch Court and held him at gunpoint, demanding that he give up his personal property. The victim was assaulted by the suspects at some point during the incident and received facial injuries.
Police said the suspects fled on foot afterward and police were contacted. No other information is available at this time and the suspects remain at large.
Anyone with information is urged to call police tip line at 916-264-5471 or fill out this form on the city of Sacramento’s website.
